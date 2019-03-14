This ‘Bake Off' Meme Is Highly Relatable To Anyone Who Has Ever Failed

A fail on a reality show has turned into a win for the internet.

James Acaster, a British comedian featured on “The Great Celebrity Bake Off” currently airing in the U.K., baked up some pretty sad flapjacks during a technical challenge earlier this week.

Acaster, 34, hilariously explained to the judges how everything went south when he presented his “cherry bakewell” flapjack flop to the judges.

“I started making it. Had a breakdown. Bon appétit!” he said (above).

The comedian’s sharp-witted remarks have resonated with many on Twitter, and the disastrous moment when he presented his stew-like flapjacks has turned into a meme that perfectly summarizes how it feels to attempt something and completely botch it.

The creative process pic.twitter.com/6chlvib35V — Robyn Frost (@robynhfrost) March 13, 2019

"What did you do today?" pic.twitter.com/tY3MxDyDxu — Comrade James (@morereverbpls) March 13, 2019

my brain attempting to produce serotonin pic.twitter.com/4HLzSOi5ei — Tabir Akhter (@tabir) March 14, 2019

Me handing in my essays pic.twitter.com/KSGK5XORok — eleanor. (@prongsandthedoe) March 13, 2019

Acaster himself has even gotten in on the joke in a very meta way.

Me when I try to make flapjacks pic.twitter.com/IySlGUoHwE — James Acaster (@JamesAcaster) March 14, 2019