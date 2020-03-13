Food & Drink

25 Baking Recipes For Self-Quarantine And Self-Care

To relieve some stress and pass the time, bake these cakes, cookies, loaves and more with your pantry ingredients.

The coronavirus is affecting many aspects of our everyday lives, but one area it shouldn’t impact is your home kitchen.

Researchers are still learning the specifics of how COVID-19 is transmitted, but we do know that the disease can spread through droplets that are released from the nose or mouth when someone coughs, sneezes or exhales ― as of now, there’s no evidence of COVID-19 transmission through food.

If you stock up on the right foods and the right amount of groceries, a self-quarantine doesn’t have to leave you hungry. In fact, if you’re healthy, it can be a chance to finally spend a few extra hours in the kitchen and master some baking recipes that you haven’t had the time to tackle. After all, now you’ve got plenty of time to binge-watch “The Great British Bakeoff” and find some inspiration.

Moreover, it’s been proved that baking can bring a host of psychological benefits, one of which is stress relief. The stress many of us are feeling right now is related to a host of mental and physical problems, and finding ways to cope with that stress is important for leading a healthy life. Baking can help with that.

Not sure what to make? Look in your pantry ― if you have flour, sugar, baking soda and baking powder, you’re on the right path. Your refrigerator should already be stocked with butter, eggs and milk, the fundamentals for so many baked goods.

Now just peruse the 25 most-liked baking recipes from HuffPost Taste’s Instagram account and bake away all your feelings. Take care!

25
Swirled Cinnamon Sugar Croissant Loaf
Half Baked Harvest
Get the Swirled Cinnamon Sugar Croissant Loaf recipe from Half Baked Harvest
24
Dark Chocolate Raspberry Coffee Cake
Sally's Baking Addiction
Get the Dark Chocolate Raspberry Coffee Cake recipe from Sally’s Baking Addiction
23
Cream Cheese-Filled Pumpkin Bread
Averie Cooks
Get the Cream Cheese-Filled Pumpkin Bread recipe from Averie Cooks
22
Cheesecake Stuffed Chocolate Chunk Banana Bread Muffins
Half Baked Harvest
Get the Cheesecake Stuffed Chocolate Chunk Banana Bread Muffins recipe from Half Baked Harvest
21
Caramel Apple Cheesecake Bars
Completely Delicious
Get the Caramel Apple Cheesecake Bars recipe from Completely Delicious
20
Giant Strawberries ’n Cream Pop Tart
Half Baked Harvest
Get the Giant Strawberries ’n Cream Pop Tart recipe from Half Baked Harvest
19
Quadruple Chocolate Pudding Cookies
Averie Cooks
Get the Quadruple Chocolate Pudding Cookies recipe from Averie Cooks
18
Cream Cheese Swirled Pumpkin Bread With Salted Maple Butter
Half Baked Harvest
Get the Cream Cheese Swirled Pumpkin Bread With Salted Maple Butter recipe from Half Baked Harvest
17
One-Bowl Chocolate Chunk Chai Banana Muffins
Half Baked Harvest
Get the One-Bowl Chocolate Chunk Chai Banana Muffins recipe from Half Baked Harvest
16
Death By Chocolate No-Bake Cheesecake Bars
Averie Cooks
Get the Death By Chocolate No-Bake Cheesecake Bars recipe from Averie Cooks
15
Pumpkin Dream Cake
How Sweet Eats
Get the Pumpkin Dream Cake recipe from How Sweet Eats
14
Banana Pudding Bundt Cake
Oh Sweet Basil
Get the Banana Pudding Bundt Cake recipe from Oh Sweet Basil
13
Cinnamon Sugar Apple Cake
Pinch Of Yum
Get the Cinnamon Sugar Apple Cake recipe from Pinch of Yum
12
Blender Lemon Pie
Pinch Of Yum
Get the Blender Lemon Pie recipe from Pinch of Yum
11
Berry Crumble Picnic Cake
My Kitchen Little
Get the Berry Crumble Picnic Cake recipe from My Kitchen Little
10
Salted Honeycrisp Fritters
How Sweet Eats
Get the Salted Honeycrisp Fritters recipe from How Sweet Eats
9
Chocolate Covered Brown Butter Krispie Treats
Half Baked Harvest
Get the Chocolate Covered Brown Butter Krispie Treats recipe from Half Baked Harvest
8
Peanut Butter Stuffed Brownies
Handle The Heat
Get the Peanut Butter Stuffed Brownies recipe from Handle the Heat
7
The Best Banana Cake
Oh Sweet Basil
Get The Best Banana Cake recipe from Oh Sweet Basil
6
Salted Caramel Pretzel Snickerdoodles
Half Baked Harvest
Get the Salted Caramel Pretzel Snickerdoodles recipe from Half Baked Harvest
5
Strawberry Cake Roll
Love and Olive Oil
Get the Strawberry Cake Roll recipe from Love and Olive Oil
4
Overnight Cinnamon Roll Bread With Chai Frosting
Half Baked Harvest
Get the Overnight Cinnamon Roll Bread With Chai Frosting recipe from Half Baked Harvest
3
Coconut Eton Mess Cake With Whipped Ricotta Cream
Half Baked Harvest
Get the Coconut Eton Mess Cake With Whipped Ricotta Cream recipe from Half Baked Harvest
2
Lemon Coconut Naked Cake With Whipped Vanilla Buttercream
Half Baked Harvest
Get the Lemon Coconut Naked Cake With Whipped Vanilla Buttercream recipe from Half Baked Harvest
1
Tres Leches Confetti Cake
How Sweet Eats
Get the Tres Leches Confetti Cake recipe from How Sweet Eats
Pantry Recipes
food & drinkRecipesBakingDessertsCoronavirus