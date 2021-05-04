Vitamix The Quiet One

This is my splurge item. I got this a couple years ago to make piña coladas. They’re my favorite tropical drink, and when we went to the Four Seasons in Oahu the chef made the best piña colada I’ve ever had. I got the recipe and tried to recreate it at home, but the texture just wasn’t quite right. So I went back to Hawaii and talked to the chef, and he showed me the equipment they use and it was this blender. It is a commercial blender, but it makes the best piña coladas you’ve ever had and I regret nothing. I use it for other things, like making smoothies, but it’s basically a piña colada machine in this house.