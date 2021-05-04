Rosanna Pansino knows a thing or two about baking. She spends 60 to 70 hours a week developing recipes and baking for her YouTube channel (which has a cool 12.8 million subscribers and more than 3 billion lifetime views since she started creating content 10 years ago). Pansino has published a New York Times bestselling cookbook, ”The Nerdy Nummies Cookbook,” and she’s the executive producer, host and a judge of ”Baketopia,” a new cooking competition show streaming on HBO Max.
We got a chance to chat with Pansino about some of her favorite kitchen tools, and can confirm that she’s just as bubbly and lovely in real life as she is online. From a splurge-worthy Vitamix dedicated to making her favorite tropical drink to her secret weapon for making iced cakes look picture-perfect, check out her picks below.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.