Getty Images On the NYFW runways at Altuzzara, Christian Cowan and Proenza Schouler.

Despite especially frigid temperatures that have us dreaming of warmer, swimwear-filled days, New York Fashion Week just made quite a splash. Designers, celebs and influencers hit the streets of New York City to check out next season’s collections, and we couldn’t help but notice that the street style was just as inspiring as the runway shows. One trend, in particular, was everywhere: balaclavas.

While they’ve been rising in popularity since early winter, balaclavas cemented their reign this past week. They were spotted both on the runway and atop the heads of the stylish folks attending the shows. Turns out, the balaclava is a pretty chic way to stay warm during the cold New York winter.

This particular style of snood cropped up during the Crimean War in the mid-1850s. Traditionally made of wool, they’re head coverings that can be made of any warm fabrics like wool, with high-end brands featuring cashmere options and other makers using repurposed vintage materials such as crocheted blankets. Some don’t look like much more than hoods, while others cover much of the face.

Getty Images Balaclavas as seen on the streets during New York Fashion Week in February 2022.

This newfound balaclava craze is not without its critics. Complicated feelings can arise for people who wear hijabs that warrant nuanced and thoughtful conversations. Whether you love balaclavas or not, it’s important to be thoughtful about the larger cultural implications of seemingly trivial fashion choices.

But if you’re on the balaclava train and want to pick up a couple to get you through the rest of the winter, then you’re in the right place. We’ve rounded up some of the cutest and trendiest balaclavas around from some of our favorite brands at a wide range of price points.

