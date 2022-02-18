Shopping

Balaclavas: Shop The Biggest Trend At New York Fashion Week 2022:

Balaclavas were everywhere at this year's NYFW, from the runways to the streets of New York City.

On the NYFW runways at Altuzzara, Christian Cowan and Proenza Schouler.
Despite especially frigid temperatures that have us dreaming of warmer, swimwear-filled days, New York Fashion Week just made quite a splash. Designers, celebs and influencers hit the streets of New York City to check out next season’s collections, and we couldn’t help but notice that the street style was just as inspiring as the runway shows. One trend, in particular, was everywhere: balaclavas.

While they’ve been rising in popularity since early winter, balaclavas cemented their reign this past week. They were spotted both on the runway and atop the heads of the stylish folks attending the shows. Turns out, the balaclava is a pretty chic way to stay warm during the cold New York winter.

This particular style of snood cropped up during the Crimean War in the mid-1850s. Traditionally made of wool, they’re head coverings that can be made of any warm fabrics like wool, with high-end brands featuring cashmere options and other makers using repurposed vintage materials such as crocheted blankets. Some don’t look like much more than hoods, while others cover much of the face.

Balaclavas as seen on the streets during New York Fashion Week in February 2022.
This newfound balaclava craze is not without its critics. Complicated feelings can arise for people who wear hijabs that warrant nuanced and thoughtful conversations. Whether you love balaclavas or not, it’s important to be thoughtful about the larger cultural implications of seemingly trivial fashion choices.

But if you’re on the balaclava train and want to pick up a couple to get you through the rest of the winter, then you’re in the right place. We’ve rounded up some of the cutest and trendiest balaclavas around from some of our favorite brands at a wide range of price points.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
ASOS
A sweet lilac hood
Keep it cool with this Monki recycled polyester balaclava from ASOS. The ribbed trim adds a bit of flair while still keeping things simple and lightweight.
Get it from ASOS for $29.
2
Gobi
A unisex cashmere balaclava
Knitted with fisherman rib-knit stitches, this cashmere balaclava is a fun, colorful and incredibly warm option. We're big fans of the price (for cashmere) and the fact that it's advertised as gender-neutral.
Get it from Gobi for $69.
3
Target
A simple, solid-hued option
Made of recycled polyester, this easy balaclava from Target gets the job done and looks good doing it. The chunky rib-knit pattern gives it a cozy, classic look that works with just about every style.
Get it from Target for $12.
4
Series
A delicate recycled hood
How sweet is this Series balaclava? It's made of vintage crochet granny squares that have been repurposed into headgear — you likely saw a few chic individuals wearing this brand at NYFW. It's as stylish as it is good for the environment.
Get it from Series for $90.
5
Amazon
A popular ski mask
If you're going after a performance balaclava, then look no further than this wildly popular option from Tough Headware. It's made with a stretchy fabric that fits snugly and comfortably as you face the elements.
Get it from Amazon for $19.95.
6
Etsy
A beautiful mohair-adorned option
Etsy shop LilyemKnit has three different balaclava styles to choose from, including this absolutely stunning mohair-blend option. It's luxurious, soft and incredibly chic.
Get it from LilyemKnit on Etsy starting at $73.76.
7
Amazon
A two-piece hood and neck warmer
Get extra toasty with the addition of a neckwarmer under C Caloics' balaclava. It's made for high-intensity activities like skiing and motorcycle rides, but simple and cute enough to enjoy while bopping around the city.
Get it from Amazon for $19.98.
8
Net-a-Porter
A designer investment
Go big or go home with this splurge-y Stella McCartney balaclava. It's a cozy, soft and plush wool hood featuring an intarsia pattern (another of the year's big trends.)
Get it from Net-a-Porter for $425.
9
Etsy
A creamy classic
This dreamy balaclava from maker Outknit on Etsy is soft, cozy and warm. it has a classic knit pattern that will look fabulous for seasons to come.
Get it from Outknit on Etsy for $59.49.
10
Mango
A sweet and simple hood
Timeless and simple, this balaclava from Mango is available in this lovely green shade as well as a pale, romantic lilac.
Get it from Mango for $29.99.
11
Amazon
A beanie-like balaclava
If you prefer a more subtle balaclava style, then this option is for you. It's more of a connected beanie and circle scarf that function almost identically to a balaclava, but it has a distinctive style.
Get it from Amazon for $18.99.
12
Kule
A luxury balaclava
It doesn't get much chicer than Kule's balaclava. They even have a matching option for your dog that's impossible to resist. You'll be wearing this both on and off the slopes.
Get it from Kule for $148.
13
Amazon
A cozy hood with a drawstring
Facecozy's simple hat-like balaclava is made of a cashmere, wool and microfiber blend for the ultimate in warmth and comfort. It won't itch or pill, and the adjustable drawstrings accommodate all.
Get it from Amazon for $22.50.
14
ASOS
A mixed knit snood
This soft ASOS Design balaclava is perfect for someone who wants to keep things simple and neutral but with a bit of visual interest.
Get it from ASOS for $13.10.
