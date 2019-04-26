HuffPost

This summer’s sidewalks will be filled with flatform sandals and mules, but we also need to discuss a controversial shoe that’s literally rolling onto the scene.

Ball-heeled shoes are the museum-worthy footwear trend that’s been taking off in recent months. These rounded heels usually appear on slingback sandals or on mules, and they typically have a wooden ball heel or a clear ball heel. There’s no risk of rolling over because the balls have a flat bottom, but clumsy folks might view them more as a weapon than a piece of fashion.

The trend is relatively new and only carried by a few designers, so there aren’t many retailers offering the style at an affordable price point for those of us balling on a budget — but we managed to find a few.

If you're into this well-rounded look, below we've rounded up seven ball-heeled shoes you can find for under $150.

Take a look below:

