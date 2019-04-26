Real Life. Real News. Real Voices.
Help us tell more of the stories that matter from voices that too often remain unheard.
Join HuffPost Plus
HuffPost Finds

We Found A Bunch Of Those Trendy Ball-Heel Shoes Under $150

Ball-heeled mules, slingbacks and sandals for folks balling on a budget.

This summer’s sidewalks will be filled with flatform sandals and mules, but we also need to discuss a controversial shoe that’s literally rolling onto the scene.

Ball-heeled shoes are the museum-worthy footwear trend that’s been taking off in recent months. These rounded heels usually appear on slingback sandals or on mules, and they typically have a wooden ball heel or a clear ball heel. There’s no risk of rolling over because the balls have a flat bottom, but clumsy folks might view them more as a weapon than a piece of fashion.

The trend is relatively new and only carried by a few designers, so there aren’t many retailers offering the style at an affordable price point for those of us balling on a budget — but we managed to find a few.

If you’re into this well-rounded look, below we’ve rounded up seven ball-heeled shoes you can find for under $150. And, if you want more of our editor-sourced products and reviews, sign up for HuffPost’s sales and deals newsletter.

Take a look below:

FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

1
ASOS Design Sphere Slingback Ball Heels
ASOS
Find them for $56 on ASOS.
2
Jaggar Ball Heel Slide Sandal
Nordstrom
Find it for $146 at Nordstrom.
3
Jeffrey Campbell Cryptic
Ashbury Skies
Find them for $79 on Asbury Skies.
4
ASOS Design Sphere Slingback Ball Heels
ASOS
Find them for $45 on ASOS.
5
ASOS Design Wide-Fit Sphere Slingback Ball Heels
ASOS
Find them for $56 on ASOS.
6
Matiko Circa Slingback Pumps
Shopbop
Find it for $140 at Shopbop.
7
ASOS Design Wide-Fit Sphere Slingback Ball Heels In Rose Gold Glitter
ASOS
Find them for $56 on ASOS.
18 Must-Have Pointed Toe Mules [slideshow]
shoppablefinds stylefinds trendsfinds shoes