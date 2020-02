How Ballerinas Of Color Are Changing The Palette Of Dance

Cortney Taylor Key

Joey Rosado at @islandboiphotography

New York-based Key remembers feeling connected to and challenged by ballet even as a child. “I love the royalty of ballet, the theatricality and the stories, though I feel that the stories that women of color in ballet are telling are not their own,” she told HuffPost. “I remember seeing Lauren Anderson with Julie Kent in a magazine and being amazed at how talented and beautiful she was, amazed that she looked like me, brown and toned. I could feel her glowing energy through the page. It wasn’t until I got to the Dance Theatre of Harlem that I saw actual brown ballerinas like Charmaine Hunter Bethania Gomes and Yvonne Hall . At the first university I went to, DTH came to the school and I was completely blown away by one ballerina in particular who is now a dear friend and one of my favorite ballerinas: Paunika Jones .”Key is concerned that funding for the arts has been diminishing, impacting the potential visibility of Black and brown people in ballet. “I think the government should provide funding for children of color to access all classical art forms from a very young age. If Black and brown students had more access, it wouldn’t be such a culture shock. It wouldn't be so foreign to see someone doing something you only think about and keep to yourself. Sometimes seeing is believing. If more children of color saw what they can become, they would believe that it is possible.”In her own career, Key is relentlessly authentic and professional to a fault. She’s gently insistent that her hair not be treated differently from anyone else’s in ballet. “If you want a French twist, I’ll give you a French twist, if you want a bun, I’ll give you a bun. The goal is to be polished and present excellence. Whatever I have to do to present my tightly curly hair in its natural state and look as polished as possible, I do. That is my goal.”Key learned to pancake her pointe shoes with foundation from her brief stint at DTH, an experience she finds spiritual. She’d like to see dance gear suppliers develop a more comprehensive understanding of complexions though, not just limit themselves to a few shades. “My style of pointe shoes (Chacott Veronese II/III) have only now come in chocolate brown thanks to my dear friend Ingrid Silva . My hope is that all shades will be accessible in the future, because women of color come in shades with hints of red, purple and yellow.”Today, Key is working with fellow dancer Jones to create a safe space for women of color in ballet. Their Negus Ballerina Project is a dance incubator that strives to honor the bodies and voices of dancers who find themselves underrepresented in this Euroclassical art form.