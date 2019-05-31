You know the satisfying feeling you get when you blow a massive bubble and watch it pop before your eyes? This is kind of like that ― minus getting gum all over your face.

Norwegian designer Fredrik Tjaerandsen created an iconic fashion moment when he debuted his bubbly collection during arts and design college Central Saint Martins BA Fashion Show in London on Thursday. Models walked onto the runway encapsulated in massive balloons that, once deflated, were actually full-on rubber outfits.

Seriously, try not to be mesmerized by this reveal:

Tjaerandsen, who has worked for both Balenciaga and Louis Vuitton, closed out the show and took home the L’Oréal Professionnel Young Talent Award. It’s the highest honor given to Central Saint Martins students, according to Women’s Wear Daily.

We have so many questions: How long can a person breathe in there? How did he come up with the idea? Thanks to a release from the designer himself, we have at least some answers about how the dresses, made of rubber he sources from local rubber growers in Sri Lanka, work.

“I have constructed these pieces with an air pressure system that lets the wearer control the air-flow,” he wrote. “Whenever the wearer wants to deflate they open a latch inside to release the inverted bubble part and then dives out of the deflating bubble. The garment within and the bubble is all in one piece and I designed it to have as few seams as possible.”

Tjaerandsen has been inflated with praise on social media in the time since the show livestreamed, with many applauding his creativity. And we have to say, being inside a bubble sounds pretty great.

“Being in an orb of partial isolation is thoroughly sense-altering and I will be dreaming about it,” one of the models shared on Instagram.

If you ask us, though, not enough of the attention is being paid to one garment in particular, seemingly perfect for those of us who value personal space above all else.