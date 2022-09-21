The TikTok-Famous Toaster Oven That Even Serious Cooks Swear By

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Just when you thought there were already enough fancy gadgets to prepare your food a million different ways to Sunday, the Balmuda steam oven toaster had to show up on TikTok and announce that, yes, “steam toasting” is a thing, and, yes, you may never go back to regularly toasted bread after trying it out for yourself.

A dedicated appliance for toast that’s priced at nearly $300 might seem like a luxury that’s not worth indulging, however, there’s something to be said about this toaster’s innovative cooking technique.