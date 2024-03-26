Baltimore Key Bridge Collapses After Ship Crash: Live Updates

A ship crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Maryland, on Tuesday morning, causing the bridge to collapse and sending vehicles plunging into the freezing waters of the Patapsco River below.
A search-and-rescue operation was underway in a “a mass casualty multi agency incident,” a spokesman for the Baltimore City Fire Department said.
Follow along below for live updates:
More About The Ship And Crew
Danish shipping giant Maersk confirmed earlier that it had chartered the Dali ship. It said that the ship was carrying Maersk customers' cargo but had no staff from the company on board.
“We are horrified by what has happened in Baltimore, and our thoughts are with all of those affected," the company said in a statement.
Maersk said the ship was being operated by charter company Synergy Marine Group. In its own statement, Synergy Marine said that the 22 crew aboard, including two pilots, were all accounted for and no injuries were reported.
Ship Sent Out Mayday Call Before Crashing Into Baltimore Bridge
The ship sent out a mayday call when it experienced a power cut prior to the crash, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said at a press conference. The call allowed officials to stop vehicles from entering the bridge before the crash, which likely saved lives.
Local State Of Emergency Declared By Baltimore Mayor
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott has declared a local state of emergency following the collapse.
The order went into effect at 9 a.m. EST and will remain in effect for 30 days, with it possible to be renewed at a later date or cancelled.
Scott’s order follows Maryland Gov. Wes Moore declaring a state of emergency earlier in the morning.
6 People Missing Believed To Be Bridge Workers: Officials
The six people believed missing following the early morning collapse were members of a bridge construction crew, officials said at a press conference.
The crew was reportedly on the bridge repairing potholes. Their work had nothing to do with the structure of the bridge, which was up to code, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said alongside federal and state officials.
“The preliminary investigation points to an accident,” Moore said. “We haven’t seen any credible evidence of a terror attack.”
FBI: No Suggestion Of Terrorism
The FBI's Baltimore field office said in a statement that there is no indication that terrorism was a factor in the ship crash, reiterating what city officials said at an earlier press conference.
White House Briefied On Collapse
President Joe Biden has been briefed on the collapse of Key Bridge and the ongoing search and rescue efforts in Baltimore, according to the White House.
“He will continue to receive updates from his team throughout the day,” the White House said in a statement.
