Four Booted From Baltimore Orioles Game Over 'Trump 2020' Banner

Four people were reportedly escorted out of the Baltimore Orioles’ Camden Yards ballpark on Thursday night after they unfurled a pro-President Donald Trump banner in the stands.

The banner, which the unidentified quartet unveiled in the eighth innings of the Orioles’ MLB game against the Toronto Blue Jays, read “Keep America Great!” and “Trump 2020.”

at an @Orioles game and someone decided to hang this. Crowd started cheering “take it down”

The incident came amid Trump’s ongoing attacks on Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Md.) and the city of Baltimore, which the president has disparagingly described as a “rodent infested mess.” Some sections of the crowd chanted “take it down,” tweeted Jon Meoli, a reporter for The Baltimore Sun:

A “Take it down” chant broke out at Camden Yards as this was unveiled in the eighth inning tonight. The banner has not been well-received. #Orioles pic.twitter.com/Orr7rqn8im — Jon Meoli (@JonMeoli) August 2, 2019

Other people booed, tweeted baseball columnist Shi Davidi:

Trey Mancini greets Jason Adam with a homer B8 but fans at Camden Yards distracted by Trump 2020 banner unfurled by a fan in second deck. Some chant “take it down, take it down,” others boo as Mancini circles the bases. pic.twitter.com/VZgVjeaGpA — Shi Davidi (@ShiDavidi) August 2, 2019

According to the Orioles website, “banners are subject to confiscation if the content is commercial, political, and/or in bad taste according to the Orioles’ discretion.”

The banner remained in place for less than 10 minutes, reported the Associated Press news agency, when police officers and stadium officials ordered the group to take it down.