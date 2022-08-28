Baltimore Ravens Mascot Suffers Injury From Fall During Halftime Event

The Baltimore Ravens mascot, Poe, went down on the field in a fall that could have caused a serious injury during a halftime event on Saturday.

The feathery mascot took the tumble during an exhibition football game that featured the Amateur Athletic Union Baltimore youth football team against team mascots, including the University of Delaware’s YoUDee, the Baltimore Orioles’ Bird and the Washington Capitals’ Slapshot.

Advertisement

The fun game, which featured a touchdown by the Oriole Bird, came to a scary halt after Poe tried to escape an opponent’s tackle, The Baltimore Sun reported.

The Ravens mascot injury in HD #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/kZb8ThUlNI — Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) August 28, 2022

Poe immediately used his feathers to grab his leg after the fall and medical staff soared to his aid.

Staff carted the bird off the field before the second half of the game between the Ravens and the Washington Commanders.

Advertisement

They are currently carting off the Ravens mascot! pic.twitter.com/8THbKQsuqS — Olivia Garvey (@Olivia7News) August 28, 2022

The injury led the Ravens to find a substitution for the injured Poe later in the game, Twitter user @highlghtheaven noted.

The injured Poe saw the Ravens' team doctor, Dr. Andrew Tucker, for a possible torn ACL, reported WUSA-TV sports director and anchor Darren M. Haynes.

UPDATE: I'm told, Ravens mascot with possible torn ACL. He is seeing team doctor, Dr. Andrew Tucker, now. @wusa9 #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/JU16sheF7B — Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) August 28, 2022

Poe isn’t the first mascot to be carted off the field for an injury.

Chip the Buffalo, the mascot for the University of Colorado, shot himself with a T-shirt cannon in 2018, Sports Illustrated reported.

Advertisement

The mascot later gave a thumbs-up to the crowd following the injury and confirmed he was “good” on his Twitter account.

Pray for Colorado's mascot 🙏 pic.twitter.com/nLZ8dAK8Ia — Busted Coverage (@bustedcoverage) September 19, 2018