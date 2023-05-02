What's Hot

11 Tops From Amazon That Reviewers Say You Need For Your Workouts

A Woman's Orgasm — Or Was It? — Stole The Show At LA Philharmonic

Loneliness Poses Risks As Deadly As Smoking, Surgeon General Warns

Muslim New Jersey Mayor Says He Was Denied Entry To White House Eid Al-Fitr Event

Bride Leaving Wedding Reception In Golf Cart Is Killed By Alleged Drunk Driver

House Republicans’ Budget Bill Doesn’t Spare Veterans. Democrats Are Making Them Regret It.

Ex-Minneapolis Police Officer Convicted Of Aiding George Floyd’s Killing

Amazon Is Having A Huge Pet Day Sale, And These Are The Can’t-Miss Deals

Biden Says U.S. Is Working To Bring Evan Gershkovich Home

Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson Reunite At 2023 Met Gala And 2022 Vibes Are Strong

Opinion: With What We Know, Why Are We So Obsessed With The Royal Family?

Closed-Door UN Meeting Stokes Fears Of Taliban Recognition

Entertainmentjackassbam margerajess margera

Bam Margera 'Is Dying' From Substance Abuse, Brother Says

Jess Margera slammed his "Jackass" star brother's alleged enablers.
Marco Margaritoff

Trends Reporter

Bam Margera’s substance abuse is scaring his older brother, who said the “Jackass” star “is dying” in a crisis of addiction, criminal charges and “strangers” enabling his behavior.

“I hope none of you ever have to hurt as much as me right now,” musician Jess Margera wrote in an Instagram story over the weekend. “He is dying and there is nothing I can do about it.”

Bam Margera is free on $50,000 bail after his arrest in suburban Philadelphia last week on charges of simple assault, harassment and terroristic threats. Jess Margera said the arrest involves his brother punching him.

The charges set off a furious social media exchange between the brothers, with Bam Margera claiming his sibling “will be sued for defamation” for “the false accusations,” and Jess Margera responding on Twitter that his injuries might be serious and he could take legal action himself.

“I might have permanent hearing damage from bams desperate lame ass little ‘attack’ while I was making coffee,” Jess Margera tweeted Sunday. “If that’s the case all of my bands upcoming touring income he will be sued for and I will fucking win. I’m not a fun enemy to have.”

Margera in 2013.
Margera in 2013.
Kevin Winter via Getty Images

The CKY drummer added that he’d donate any lawsuit proceeds to “mental health programs.”

He also ripped into his bother’s alleged enablers and singled out Bam Margera’s girlfriend, who was named in arrest documents as a victim of a terroristic threat.

Bam Margera’s struggles with addiction have been a concern to fellow “Jackass” mates for years, following the death of co-star Ryan Dunn. Margera was famously left out of the group’s fourth film, which prompted his admission of a “problem” and attempt at rehabilitation.

Some of the actor’s supporters accused his brother of being overly dramatic. Jess Margera wasn’t having it.

“All these strangers that don’t know bam will have to live with themselves if they enable him to his death,” Jess Margera tweeted Monday. “But they are strangers. So I don’t think they will be as affected by it as say me, or my parents or his son.”

“They will just shrug & then move on to the next tmz guy on drugs,” he continued.

He also reflected on his own problems with addiction, which he said he turned around in 2004 thanks to his daughter, Ava.

“I found out about Ava and it scared the shit out of me,” he tweeted Saturday. “A little human depends on me. I can’t fuck up. I’m so glad I chose to be a good dad instead of a selfish fuck.”

Need help with substance use disorder or mental health issues? In the U.S., call 800-662-HELP (4357) for the SAMHSA National Helpline.

Go To Homepage
Marco Margaritoff - Trends Reporter

Trends Reporter

Popular in the Community