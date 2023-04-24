What's Hot

Entertainmentjackassbam margera

Bam Margera Wanted By Pennsylvania Police After Fleeing Scene Of Altercation

State police have a warrant out for the "Jackass" alum's arrest following a "physical confrontation."
Kelby Vera

Senior Reporter

“Jackass” star Bam Margera is a wanted man.

Pennsylvania authorities have issued an arrest warrant for Brandon “Bam” Margera after the former MTV prankster fled the scene of a reported disturbance in Pocopson Township, one hour outside of Philadelphia.

The Pennsylvania State Police issued a statement about the incident on Monday, writing, “On April 23, at 11:00 a.m, troopers from the PSP Avondale Station responded to the 400 block of Hickory Hill Road, in Pocopson Township, Chester County, for a reported disturbance.”

“The investigation determined Brandon ‘Bam’ Margera, age 43, of Thornton, PA, was involved in a physical confrontation with the victim, who suffered minor injuries.”

According to police, Margera ran into nearby woods before state troopers arrived. An arrest warrant was then issued by the District Court in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania.

They are currently asking anyone with information of his whereabouts to contact authorities.

Margera’s camp did not immediately return HuffPost’s request for comment.

Famed for his antics on MTV’s “Jackass” and his spin-off “Viva la Bam,” the star has publicly struggled with substance abuse in recent years.

Bam Margera arrives at the premiere of "The Last Stand" on Jan. 14, 2013.
Albert L. Ortega via Getty Images

Margera has also dealt with consistent legal problems amid his struggle with addiction.

He was arrested in early March for allegedly kicking a woman in San Diego, California.

Later that month, he was picked up for public intoxication in Burbank, just north of Los Angeles.

Need help with substance use disorder or mental health issues? In the U.S., call 800-662-HELP (4357) for the SAMHSA National Helpline.

