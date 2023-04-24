Bam Margera Wanted By Pennsylvania Police After Fleeing Scene Of Altercation

“Jackass” star Bam Margera is a wanted man.

Pennsylvania authorities have issued an arrest warrant for Brandon “Bam” Margera after the former MTV prankster fled the scene of a reported disturbance in Pocopson Township, one hour outside of Philadelphia.

The Pennsylvania State Police issued a statement about the incident on Monday, writing, “On April 23, at 11:00 a.m, troopers from the PSP Avondale Station responded to the 400 block of Hickory Hill Road, in Pocopson Township, Chester County, for a reported disturbance.”

🚨 JUST IN: Pennsylvania State Police issue arrest warrant for 'Jackass' star Bam Margera. Police say Margera was involved in a "physical confrontation" and ran into the woods before troopers arrived. @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/rx9rWNmedK — Dan Snyder (@DanSnyderTV) April 24, 2023

“The investigation determined Brandon ‘Bam’ Margera, age 43, of Thornton, PA, was involved in a physical confrontation with the victim, who suffered minor injuries.”

According to police, Margera ran into nearby woods before state troopers arrived. An arrest warrant was then issued by the District Court in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania.

They are currently asking anyone with information of his whereabouts to contact authorities.

Margera’s camp did not immediately return HuffPost’s request for comment.

Famed for his antics on MTV’s “Jackass” and his spin-off “Viva la Bam,” the star has publicly struggled with substance abuse in recent years.

Bam Margera arrives at the premiere of "The Last Stand" on Jan. 14, 2013. Albert L. Ortega via Getty Images

Margera has also dealt with consistent legal problems amid his struggle with addiction.

He was arrested in early March for allegedly kicking a woman in San Diego, California.

Later that month, he was picked up for public intoxication in Burbank, just north of Los Angeles.