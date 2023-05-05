What's Hot

These 2 Colonial Rows Loom Large Over King Charles's Coronation

33 Groups Urge Sen. Dick Durbin To Stop Letting GOP Block Biden’s Court Picks

Jane Fonda Reflects On The Shockingly Sexist Incident That Sparked Her Acting Career

Michigan School District Bans Backpacks Citing Nationwide Safety Concerns

Travis Barker’s Daughter, Alabama, Claps Back At Those Who Comment On Her Makeup

Herschel Walker Put $535,000 Political Donation Into Personal Business Account: Report

Coroner: 4 Dead In Killings In South Georgia Town

Dianne Feinstein Defends Absence, Does Not Say When She'll Return To Senate

Maria Menounos Shares Pancreatic Cancer Symptoms Her Doctors Dismissed

Adopted And Donor-Conceived Kids Deserve The Truth. They Don’t Always Get It.

Carrie Fisher Gets Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame On May The 4th

San Francisco Giants Pitcher Says Team Is Suffering 'The Runs' After Mexico City Games

EntertainmentTikTokuniversity of alabamasororities

‘Bama Rush’ Documentary Explores The Dark Side Of The Viral TikTok Phenomenon

The controversial film provides an eye-opening look into sorority rush week at the University of Alabama.
Jazmin Tolliver

Trends Reporter, HuffPost

A new documentary coming to Max (formerly known as HBO Max) will take viewers into the complex world of sororities.

Bama Rush” follows several young women behind-the-scenes during the convoluted sorority recruitment process at the University of Alabama.

In the summer of 2021, #BamaRush went viral on TikTok as social media users were captivated by the week-long engagement, known as rush week, in which undergraduate women mix and mingle with current members of various sorority houses.

In a nutshell, things got messy when rumors began swirling about alleged hidden cameras and microphones being planted on girls rushing the university’s sororities.

Naturally, Twitter users had plenty to say once the documentary’s trailer dropped on Thursday.

In August, the University of Alabama officials confirmed reports of “unauthorized recordings” of students involved in sororities, calling it “deplorable.”

Shane Dorrill, a university spokesman, said in a statement to AL.com at the time: “The University is aware of reports that outside parties have facilitated unauthorized recordings of our students involved in Panhellenic recruitment.”

He added that the university “does not condone surreptitious filming or recording of students, some of whom are minors, without their consent.”

According to Dorrill, the recruits were also not allowed to film each other as the Alabama Panhellenic Association recruitment rules “prohibit potential new members from filming or recording inside any chapter houses.”

Directed and executive produced by filmmaker Rachel Fleit, “Bama Rush” will hit Max on May 23.

Watch the trailer below.

Go To Homepage
Jazmin Tolliver - Trends Reporter, HuffPost

Trends Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community