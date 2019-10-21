HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

There are plenty of trendy bedding brands to choose from these days, but the truth is you don’t have to drop your whole paycheck to get great linens. Contrary to popular believe, bedding experts say the quality of your Zs depends on a lot more than high thread count.

There are many factors that come into play when deciding which sheets are best for you, from linen material to personal sleep style. One type of sheet that seems to check many boxes, especially for sweaty sleepers, are bamboo sheets. Because they’re made of natural fibers, bamboo sheets are incredibly breathable. That means they’re better at ventilating your sleep than a set of sheets made from synthetic fabrics. Better ventilation means you’re less likely to wake up in the middle of the night a sweaty mess.

This four-piece luxury queen sheet set from Bamboo Comfort is made from a blend of premium microfibers and organic bamboo, so it’s soft and breathable. It also resists wrinkles, helps keep allergens at bay because the materials are hypoallergenic, and helps regulate your body temperature as you rest. Put all these ingredients together and what do you get? Higher odds for a deeper, more comfortable sleep session.

Lucky for you, you can see what all the fuss is about without breaking the bank. This Bamboo Comfort four-piece sheet set in the queen size is on sale for just $33, reduced from its usual full price of $109. You can also pick up a king-sized set for $36 or a full-sized set for $30. The hardest decision is which color to get: These sheets come in white, gray, ivory, aqua, sage and silver.

