People Really Can't Get Over The Name Of The Newly Approved Coronavirus Drug

They named it what?!?

The FDA granted emergency authorization to a new treatment for patients with the COVID-19 coronavirus infection this week. The drug is a monoclonal antibody therapy approved for mild to moderate infections in patients over the age of 12. 

But people are having a hard time getting past one part of the experimental medication from Eli Lilly. It’s the name: Bamlanivimab. 

Twitter users had some thoughts: 

