People Really Can't Get Over The Name Of The Newly Approved Coronavirus Drug

The FDA granted emergency authorization to a new treatment for patients with the COVID-19 coronavirus infection this week. The drug is a monoclonal antibody therapy approved for mild to moderate infections in patients over the age of 12.
But people are having a hard time getting past one part of the experimental medication from Eli Lilly. It’s the name: Bamlanivimab.
Twitter users had some thoughts:
