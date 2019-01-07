Ruth Bader Ginsburg's 'Dissent Collar' Is Back At Banana Republic

If you’re looking for a little symbol of strength to carry you through 2019 and beyond, you’re in luck.

“The ACLU’s Women’s Rights Project fights for gender equality through litigation, advocacy and public education awareness,” according to Lenora Lapidus, director of the ACLU Women’s Rights Project. “The proceeds from sales of this necklace will be tremendously helpful as we fight gender-based discrimination in all its forms: in the workplace, in schools, in housing, in the criminal justice system, in the home and in public.”

The iconic collar is made of glass stones and has a velvet tie at the back. It’s available for pre-order now, but will be fully available online at Banana Republic beginning Jan. 15.

Banana Republic first unveiled the collar necklace in 2012, but this is the first time the collar has been reissued as a tribute to women’s equality. If you want it, though, you might want to move fast. This “dissent collar” is only available while supplies last, and it’s being re-issued in limited quantities.

