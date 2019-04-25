Man’s Emotional Post About Bandage That Matches His Skin Tone Goes Viral

Rawpixel via Getty Images “It’s taken me 45 trips around the sun, but for the first time in my life I know what it feels like to have a ‘band-aid’ in my own skin tone,” said Dominique Apollon.

A simple act that some never think twice about almost brought a grown man to tears.

Dominique Apollon, 45, wrote a post on Twitter last week about his first time wearing a bandage that actually matched his skin tone. His genuine and emotional reaction to seeing the bandage on his finger made the post go viral.

“It’s taken me 45 trips around the sun, but for the first time in my life I know what it feels like to have a ‘band-aid’ in my own skin tone,” Apollon wrote alongside photos of the bandage on one of his fingers. “You can barely even spot it in the first image. For real I’m holding back tears.”

It's taken me 45 trips around the sun, but for the first time in my life I know what it feels like to have a "band-aid" in my own skin tone. You can barely even spot it in the first image. For real I'm holding back tears. pic.twitter.com/GZR7hRBkJf — Dominique Apollon (@ApollonTweets) April 19, 2019

Apollon told BuzzFeed News that he came across the bandages, called Tru-Colour Bandages, on an online FSA store while he was looking to spend the rest of his Flexible Spending Account funds.

Apollon said that as a black person, he rarely sees products geared towards him — especially bandages, which usually come in a beige color — so he decided to buy a box.

The box sat unopened in his home for about five months before he cut his pinky finger on Friday and finally needed to use one, he said.

Apollon noted on Twitter that he usually doesn’t care whether a bandage matches his skin, but when he saw this particular bandage on his finger, he had “an unexpected flood of emotion.”

“I definitely didn’t expect the complex emotions that would swirl as I watched it just ... blend in,” he wrote.

The moment “felt like belonging” and “feeling valued,” he wrote.

But he also admitted the emotion was bittersweet.

“[I also felt] sadness for my younger self and millions of kids of color, esp black kids. Like a reminder of countless spaces where my skin is still not welcomed.”

Apollon’s tweet resonated with many people on Twitter:

This was one of the first things that made me aware of “race” when I was a kid. I remember asking my mom about the bandaid color...Also the “flesh” crayon. — DCasp (@AuRevoir3179) April 20, 2019

Oh, man. The "flesh" crayon confused me so much when I was a kid, & my mom tried her best to help me find the crayon that matched me the best, but I remember being upset that nothing really worked. — Boozy Brown Girl (@BoozyBrownGirl) April 20, 2019

And others felt enlightened by his post.

Your point is so profound. I am guilty as I had never once given that a thought, for being such a small thing. However, it is rather significant and I thank you for the enlightenment. I am happy for you. Thanks for sharing, I learned something today. — Mike Morigeau (@mikemorigeau) April 22, 2019

I think I'm gonna have to find some of these for the first aid kit at work. — The Doctor (@oncomingspork) April 20, 2019

Actor John Boyega, of “Star Wars” fame, even chimed in with his own experiences of using bandages that didn’t match his skin tone.

Yep! On film sets where we get cuts alot, make up artists have to paint it brown to get you picture ready. — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) April 20, 2019

Apollon told BuzzFeed he’s “Not saying that the industry should be designing bandages with shades that match every skin tone in the human spectrum.”

He added: