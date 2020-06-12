Band-Aid Announces New Bandages That 'Embrace The Beauty Of Diverse Skin'

Band-Aid announced on Wednesday that it would produce a line of new bandages celebrating a wider range of skin tones, prompting a mixed response from audiences.

“We stand in solidarity with our Black colleagues, collaborators and community in the fight against racism, violence and injustice,” said Band-Aid’s Instagram message announcing the initiative. “We are committed to taking actions to create tangible change for the Black community. We are committed to launching a range of bandages in light, medium and deep shades of Brown and Black skin tones that embrace the beauty of diverse skin. We are dedicated to inclusivity and providing the best healing solutions, better representing you.”

Band-Aid’s message received thousands of likes and comments in the days to follow, with some applauding the decision and others wondering why the company, founded in 1920, had taken so long to produce a greater variety of bandages.

Some commenters argued that Black-owned companies such as Browndages had been catering to people of color for years and urged consumers to support those smaller businesses rather than Band-Aid.

99 years after creating band-aids, Johnson & Johnson announces its offering a flesh color that doesn’t just match white skin.



Took long enough. Never too late. pic.twitter.com/4yYgidvJ2v — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 12, 2020

I only took them 100 years. https://t.co/AQJ7DVCaRM — Erin Biba (@erinbiba) June 12, 2020

Lol, literally putting a Band-Aid on the problem. Did no one internally think about the fucked up symbolism of doing this at this exact moment? https://t.co/0HHgHZvSwU — Samantha Powell (@sdpowell1) June 12, 2020

Meanwhile, the last time I bought bandaids they were pink Hello Kitty ones. https://t.co/8hJHlqIHfa — Sophia (WARLORD) Narwitz (@SophNar0747) June 12, 2020

If anyone’s looking to support a black-owned small business that was obviously already making these shades but not getting Band-Aid level publicity, check out Browndages 👍https://t.co/gwMUpUeXji — Raquel D'Apice (@theuglyvolvo) June 12, 2020

Support small businesses like @tcbandages—who have met the black bandage need for years—instead of large corporations dragged into the game because they (now) see profits (I’m looking at you Band-Aid). You can get Tru-Color bandages online, or at Walmart/Target. pic.twitter.com/He1G0FYLRc — Anthony Rivers (@AnthonyRivers) June 12, 2020

Band-Aid, owned by Johnson & Johnson, has produced a wide variety of bandage designs over the years and most recently featured Minions and Supreme-branded products on its Instagram account. The company’s most well-known bandage, however, remains a light pink color.