Everything In Ban.do's New Plus-Friendly Collection Has Pockets

Ban.do, which is beloved for its bright colors, beautiful prints and cutesy accessories, has a mission to spark joy and empower women ― and that mission is about to reach more people.

Ban.do just revealed its first “flexible fit” line, which featuring five closet staples in sizes XS to 3XL. The capsule collection includes two jumpsuits, two pinafore dresses and one wrap skirt that can be styled for every season. Better still, these plus-friendly pieces all have pockets.

As part of a long-term effort to expand Ban.do’s size range, designers worked closely with women sized 00 to 24 to ensure the right fit on every figure. Ban.do chose influencers, activists and employees who embody the brand’s values to promote the new inclusive line.

Ban.do’s latest collection offers practical pieces with pockets that work with any wardrobe, while still being fun, feminine and, most importantly, for everyone. Take a look below at some of the stunning ways you can style the new pieces, and browse the full collection to see more.

