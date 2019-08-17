HuffPost Finds

What To Get From Ban.do's Warehouse Sale Before Everything Sells Out

You can also score a free gift.

Here’s a weekend sale you won’t want to miss: Now through Monday, Aug. 19, Ban.do (the brand that made post-workout pizza a *thing*) has favorite items marked down during its annual Warehouse Sale ― for as much as 90% off. You’ll find office-ready drinkware, fun activewear, bubbly apparel and even shoes and jewelry on sale.

If you like free things (who are we kidding? we all love free things), you’re in luck: You’ll get a complimentary tote bag from the brand if you spend $100. We’re eyeing this “Wish You Were Here” pom-pom tee that’s only $10 and these cute notebook that are only $5 during the sale.

It’s worth noting that free shipping comes with orders over $50. The good news is that shipping on under-$50 orders is only $5 in the U.S. Below are 11 pieces that are sure to sell out before the sale is over.

Best finds from the Ban.do Warehouse Sale:

1
Work It Out Gym Bag
Bando
Normally $35, get it on sale for $15.
2
Lauren Spiral Barrett
Bando
Normally $32, on sale for $24.
3
Cute Fruit Retro Tee
Bando
Normally $48, get it on sale for $15.
4
Amigo Circle Bag
Bando
Normally $75, get it on sale for $33.
5
Beach, Please! Giant Towel
Bando
Normally $38, get it on sale for $16.
6
Glitter Bomb Cocktail Shaker - Confetti
Bando
Normally $30, on sale for $12.
7
Ask Me About My Feelings Pocket Tee
Bando
Normally $36, get it on sale for $15.
8
Good Things Are Coming - Scarf
Bando
Normally $30, get it on sale for $2.
9
Stainless Steel Wine Glass With Lid
Bando
Normally $24, get it on sale for $10.
10
Getaway Round Luggage Tag
Bando
Normally $12, get it on sale for $5.
11
Getaway Passport Holder
Bando
Normally $24, get it on sale for $10.

