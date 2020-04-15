WEIRD NEWS

Banksy Jokes His Wife Is Sick Of Him Working At Home

The British street artist showed how he's redecorated the bathroom with rat paintings during coronavirus quarantine in a hilarious Instagram post.

Looks like Banksy is getting a little stir-crazy from self-isolation.

At least that’s the impression from a series of photos the elusive street artist posted on Instagram on Tuesday.

In the post, Banksy joked that his wife “hates it” when he works from home and then showed off photos of how he redecorated his bathroom in a rat theme.

As ITV noted, Banksy commonly employs rats as a method of social commentary, so they were natural inspirations for his bathroom renovation.

Of course, as the other photos showed, the devil was in the details.

British street artist Banksy is now tackling his bathroom.
Bansky's toilet.
Banksy toilet seat.
