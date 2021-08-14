ENTERTAINMENT

Banksy Went On 'Spraycation' And All We Got Was Some 'Mindless Vandalism'

The anonymous street artist confirmed he was behind clever new works in eastern England, but not everyone featured in his video appeared to be happy.

Banksy has been on vacation.

The famed British street artist confirmed Friday that he was behind a series of murals that have appeared in eastern English seaside towns in recent weeks.

A 3-minute video released on his Instagram feed — titled “A Great British Staycation” and set to a reworked version of Tones And I’s 2019 hit “Dance Monkey” ― showed the pieces being painted by a campervan-driving figure in Great Yarmouth, Gorleston, Cromer, Lowestoft, and Oulton Broad.

They included a gigantic gull swooping down on a dumpster, a child making a sandcastle over broken paving and a couple dancing to an accordion player atop a bus stop. The artist also added a miniature stable to the Merrivale Model Village in Great Yarmouth.

But of one piece, a woman in the Banksy-produced clip appears to say it looks like “mindless vandalism.”

The video concludes with another woman commenting, “It looks a lot better from far away than it does when you get this close.”

