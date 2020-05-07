Banksy Hails Superhero Health Care Workers With ‘Game Changer’ Coronavirus Art

Banksy is honoring health care workers with his latest work of art.

The anonymous British street artist’s newest piece, titled “Game Changer,” was unveiled Wednesday at Southampton General Hospital in southern England.

“Thanks for all you’re doing. I hope this brightens the place up a bit, even if its only black and white,” Banksy reportedly wrote in a note to hospital staff who are on the front lines of the fight against the coronavirus. The artwork will be auctioned in support of health care charities in the fall, the BBC reported.

Andrew Matthews - PA Images via Getty Images

Paula Head, the chief executive of University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation Trust, said it was “a huge honor” that Banksy had “chosen us to recognize the outstanding contribution” of all the workers in the United Kingdom’s National Health Service during the pandemic.

It’s unclear why Banksy chose that particular hospital to receive the piece, nor how it was delivered. Banksy’s publicist did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for further information.

The artist last month joked on Instagram about redecorating his bathroom during lockdown.

“My wife hates it when I work from home,” he captioned this post:

Also in April, a face mask was added to his 2014 interpretation of Johannes Vermeer’s painting “Girl With A Pearl Earring” in his home city of Bristol, although it’s unknown whether Banksy was behind the stunt:

ASSOCIATED PRESS