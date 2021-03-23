Banksy Raises Absolute Fortune For Health Care Workers With COVID-19 Tribute

Christie's

An anonymous bidder snapped up the piece — titled “Game Changer” — at a virtual auction hosted by Christie’s auction house.

Taking into account the buyer’s premium, the final price paid will be 16.758 million British pounds (around $23 million).

It’s a new high for a price paid for a Banksy piece sold at auction, according to the auction house.

The famed artist donated the piece to Southampton General Hospital in southern England in May 2020. It was accompanied by a note, which read: “Thanks for all you’re doing. I hope this brightens the place up a bit, even if it’s only black and white.”

#AuctionUpdate On the National Day of Reflection in the UK, Banky's Game Changer sells for £16,758,000, setting a new #WorldAuctionRecord for the artist. Proceeds from the sale will be used to support health organisations and charities across the UK: https://t.co/dSjnlMDhRT pic.twitter.com/kSajXqgzLm — Christie's (@ChristiesInc) March 23, 2021

Proceeds from the sale “will be used to support the wellbeing of University Hospital Southampton staff and patients as well as benefitting associated health organisations and charities across the UK that enhance the care and treatment provided by the NHS,” according to Christie’s.