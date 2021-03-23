ENTERTAINMENT

Banksy Raises Absolute Fortune For Health Care Workers With COVID-19 Tribute

The anonymous street artist's "Game Changer" piece set a world record auction price for one of his works.

Street artist Banksy’s artwork honoring health care workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic sold at auction on Tuesday for the hammer price of 14.4 million British pounds, just under $20 million.

An anonymous bidder snapped up the piece — titled “Game Changer” — at a virtual auction hosted by Christie’s auction house.

Taking into account the buyer’s premium, the final price paid will be 16.758 million British pounds (around $23 million).

It’s a new high for a price paid for a Banksy piece sold at auction, according to the auction house.

The famed artist donated the piece to Southampton General Hospital in southern England in May 2020. It was accompanied by a note, which read: “Thanks for all you’re doing. I hope this brightens the place up a bit, even if it’s only black and white.”

Proceeds from the sale “will be used to support the wellbeing of University Hospital Southampton staff and patients as well as benefitting associated health organisations and charities across the UK that enhance the care and treatment provided by the NHS,” according to Christie’s.

