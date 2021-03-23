Banksy Raises Absolute Fortune For Health Care Workers With COVID-19 Tribute

Street artist Banksy’s artwork honoring health care workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic sold at auction on Tuesday for the hammer price of 14.4 million British pounds, just under $20 million.
An anonymous bidder snapped up the piece — titled “Game Changer” — at a virtual auction hosted by Christie’s auction house.
Taking into account the buyer’s premium, the final price paid will be 16.758 million British pounds (around $23 million).
It’s a new high for a price paid for a Banksy piece sold at auction, according to the auction house.
The famed artist donated the piece to Southampton General Hospital in southern England in May 2020. It was accompanied by a note, which read: “Thanks for all you’re doing. I hope this brightens the place up a bit, even if it’s only black and white.”
Proceeds from the sale “will be used to support the wellbeing of University Hospital Southampton staff and patients as well as benefitting associated health organisations and charities across the UK that enhance the care and treatment provided by the NHS,” according to Christie’s.
A HuffPost Guide To Coronavirus
- Is it safe to see people who have gotten the coronavirus vaccine?
- What it means if your partner tests positive for COVID-19 but you don’t.
- How worried should you be about the new strains of coronavirus?
- The unexpected challenges of co-parenting during a pandemic.
- 19 things we took for granted pre-pandemic but now miss.
- Find all that and more on our coronavirus hub page.