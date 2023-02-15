What's Hot

Entertainmentstreet artbanksy

Part Of Banksy's Latest Installation Is Removed For Safety Reasons

The anonymous street artist's "Valentine's Day Mascara" piece in Margate, England, is now missing a crucial piece.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

A chest freezer that formed part of British street artist Banksy’s controversial latest installation — a commentary on domestic violence — has been removed by officials over safety fears.

The kitchen equipment sat in front of the “Valentine’s Day Mascara” piece that the anonymous artist painted in Margate, southeast England.

The artwork depicted a 1950s housewife, with a missing tooth and a swollen eye, appearing to shut a man inside the freezer.

“A fridge freezer which is believed to have been part of the installation has been removed by council operatives on the grounds of safety as it was on public land,” Thanet District Council wrote on its website Tuesday, soon after Banksy confirmed on Instagram that he was behind the mural.

“The fridge freezer is now in storage and will be returned once it has been made safe to the public,” the authority added. “We will be contacting the owner of the property to discuss the options to preserve the artwork for the district.”

Here’s how the installation looked with the freezer:

WILLIAM EDWARDS via Getty Images

And once it was removed:

WILLIAM EDWARDS via Getty Images

The art has proved divisive online. Some commenters have praised Banksy for shining a light on domestic abuse, while others have accused him of “cashing in” on the issue.

Need help? In the U.S., call 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) for the National Domestic Violence Hotline.

Lee Moran - Reporter, HuffPost

