Banksy Reveals New Street Art And It's Nothing To Sneeze At

Banksy may not be behind those strange metal monoliths.

But the British street artist has claimed responsibility for a new piece in his home city of Bristol, southwest England, that depicts an old woman sneezing out her false teeth.

“Aachoo!!” Banksy wrote on Instagram:

Some fans interpreted the artwork discovered Thursday on the side of a house in the Totterdown neighborhood as a reference to the coronavirus pandemic.

Many responded to the artist’s social media post with two words: “Bless you.”

A protective covering has now been placed over the piece in a bid to prevent it from being vandalized, reported the Bristol24/7 website.

Banksy’s 2020 Valentine’s Day installation in the Bristol neighborhood of Barton Hill was defaced within 48 hours.

While it’s not clear if Banksy’s latest piece is a direct commentary on the COVID-19 crisis that’s upended the world over the last 12 months, the artist has riffed on the pandemic multiple times already.

“My wife hates it when I work from home,” he captioned this installation in April, as the United Kingdom was midway through its first national lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the disease.

In May, Banksy hailed healthcare workers on the front line of the pandemic with this “Game Changer” piece that he donated to charities assisting the United Kingdom’s health service:

And he disinfected the London Underground transit system ― in his own way ― with this video in July: