Banksy Takes Shot At Overtourism With Venice Biennale Stall Stunt

Banksy has made the 2019 Venice Biennale art exhibition all about himself, even though he was not actually invited to participate in the monthslong, world-famous event.

The anonymous British street artist recently set up an unauthorized multiframed installation titled “Venice In Oil” in St Mark’s Square. It shows a cruise ship looming menacingly over the city in northeastern Italy.

Banksy Banksy's "Venice in Oil" is set up at the 2019 Venice Biennale art exhibition, even though the famed British street artist wasn't invited to participate.

The exhibit ended with the person in charge of the stall being moved by local police for not having correct accreditation.

The piece appeared to be a commentary on the negative effect that overtourism is having on the area.

Banksy shared edited footage of the stunt to Instagram on Wednesday. It’s now gone viral.

Check out the video here:

Banksy earlier this month was credited with painting this piece of what looks like a shipwrecked child on a nearby wall in Venice. He hasn’t confirmed his involvement.

NurPhoto via Getty Images

Banksy was also widely rumored to have painted this climate change-themed work during the Extinction Rebellion protests in London last month.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Banksy’s publicist did not respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

Banksy did, though, reveal he’d painted this mural of a youngster standing under falling ash from a dumpster fire in Port Talbot, Wales, in December: