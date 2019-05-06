As the wave of celebrity congratulations comes in, America’s former first couple, Michelle and Barack Obama, issued a joyous statement Monday to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
“Congratulations, Meghan and Harry! Barack and I are so thrilled for both of you and can’t wait to meet him,” Michelle wrote in a sweet tweet that quoted Buckingham Palace’s baby news.
The Obamas previously had a playdate with Prince George, the eldest child of Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, during one of their visits across the pond in 2016.
Harry and the Obamas are especially close and regularly support and make appearances at each other’s events.
The palace announced that Meghan and Harry’s baby boy, weighing 7 pounds, 3 ounces, was doing well, as was his mom.
Harry spoke to the press about his little one’s birth and suggested the public will know the name of the newest royal and possibly see him in two days.
The prince said he was “over the moon” and couldn’t be prouder of his wife. He said that he and Meghan had extra time to think of baby names, as the little one came past his due date.
“It’s been the most amazing experience I can ever possibly imagine,” the Duke of Sussex said, smiling and laughing.“How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension.”
Harry added, “And as every father and parent would ever say, your baby is absolutely amazing, but this little thing is absolutely to die for, so I’m just over the moon.”
CORRECTION: A previous version of this post misstated the Duchess of Cambridge’s title.