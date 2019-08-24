The Obamas Just Revealed Their Summer 2019 Playlist, And It Doesn't Disappoint

Former President Barack Obama revealed his and former first lady Michelle Obama’s 2019 summer playlist on Saturday.

“With summer winding down, here’s a sampling of what Michelle and I have been listening to — some new, some old, some fast, some slow,” the former president wrote on Twitter. “Hope you enjoy.”

“Too Good,” by Drake featuring Rihanna, tops the 44-song list, which includes both old and new hits.

At No. 40 on the list is Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” featuring Billy Ray Cyrus. Last month, the popular song broke the record for the longest-running streak at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The Obamas also included songs that were released decades ago, such as Frank Sinatra’s “I’ve Got You Under My Skin” and “54-46 Was My Number” by Toots and the Maytals.

Artists have already begun celebrating making the Obamas’ list. Lizzo ― whose song “Juice” made the No. 6 spot on the Obamas’ summer playlist ― had tweeted about the former president shortly before he released his playlist, saying that she was first able to vote in a presidential election in 2008 and that she had voted for Obama.

“WE’RE FRIENDS NOW I DONT MAKE THE RULES!!!” she tweeted after the list of summer songs came out.

I TWEETED THIS AT 10:26AM AND ONE HOUR LATER PRESIDENT @BarackObama TWEETED ABOUT ME!!!



WE’RE FRIENDS NOW I DONT MAKE THE RULES!!! pic.twitter.com/9KLGkjBp6J — |L I Z Z O| (@lizzo) August 24, 2019

Check out the entire playlist ﻿here.