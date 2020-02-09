Barack Obama Cheers 'American Factory' Oscar: Directors Are 'Downright Good People'

Former President Barack Obama celebrated “American Factory” for winning the Best Documentary Feature award at the 2020 Oscars on Sunday.

The project, produced by Participant Media, was later acquired by Netflix and the Obamas’ production company, Higher Ground Productions. It was the first film to be released under the banner of Higher Ground.

Obama sent a congratulatory note to “American Factory” directors Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar, “for telling such a complex, moving story about the very human consequences of wrenching economic change.”

“Glad to see two talented and downright good people take home the Oscar for Higher Ground’s first release,” he continued.

“American Factory” follows what happened when a Chinese billionaire opened a new factory at the former General Motors plant outside of Dayton, Ohio, in 2014.

During her acceptance speech onstage Sunday night, Reichert said: “Working people have it harder and harder these days, and we believe things will get better when workers of the world unite.”