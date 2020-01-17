Former President Barack Obama sent Michelle Obama the sweetest of messages on social media to mark her 56th birthday on Friday.

Obama shared a series of what appeared to be photo booth pictures of himself cuddling, kissing and joking around with the former first lady.

“In every scene, you are my star,” Obama captioned the four black and white snaps. “Happy birthday, baby!” he added.

In every scene, you are my star, @MichelleObama! Happy birthday, baby! pic.twitter.com/hgMBhHasBj — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 17, 2020

Obama marked his wife’s birthday in 2019 with a throwback snap, below.

“I knew it way back then and I’m absolutely convinced of it today ― you’re one of a kind,” he wrote then.

I knew it way back then and I’m absolutely convinced of it today — you’re one of a kind, @MichelleObama. Happy Birthday! pic.twitter.com/ejqm0uC9J4 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 17, 2019

In 2018, he praised the “strength,” “grace” and “determination” of his “best friend” with this birthday post:

Obama’s latest message was celebrated on Twitter, where people called it “relationship goals” and “so cute.”

Oh my God, so cute! — Cissy Chapel (@ChapelCissy) January 17, 2020

Relationship goals — clownlito (@Bredyn10) January 17, 2020

My forever First Family!! — SAM6 (@travelong6) January 17, 2020

President Donald Trump claimed in 2018 to be “very busy to be running out looking for presents” on wife Melania Trump’s 48th birthday. For her 49th birthday, the White House bizarrely shared a photo of the first lady seated alone on a sofa, surrounded by media.