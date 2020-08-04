POLITICS

Michelle Obama Celebrates Barack Obama’s Birthday With Sweet Throwback Family Snap

"Happy birthday to my favorite guy," the former first lady tweeted on her husband's 59th birthday.

Michelle Obama dug up an old family picture to wish her husband, former President Barack Obama, a happy 59th birthday on Tuesday.

“Happy birthday to my favorite guy,” the former first lady captioned a sweet throwback snap of the couple with their daughters Malia and Sasha.

“Here’s to all the good days, blue skies, and new adventures to come,” Michelle Obama added.

Check out the image here:

Michelle Obama has in previous birthday posts hailed her husband as “my favorite dance partner” and “the man who always makes me proud.”

She’s also lightheartedly poked fun at his greying hair:

testPromoTitleReplace testPromoDekReplace Join HuffPost Today! No thanks.
HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Barack Obama Politics Michelle Obama Twitter Birthday