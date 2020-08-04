Michelle Obama Celebrates Barack Obama’s Birthday With Sweet Throwback Family Snap

Michelle Obama dug up an old family picture to wish her husband, former President Barack Obama, a happy 59th birthday on Tuesday.
“Happy birthday to my favorite guy,” the former first lady captioned a sweet throwback snap of the couple with their daughters Malia and Sasha.
“Here’s to all the good days, blue skies, and new adventures to come,” Michelle Obama added.
Check out the image here:
Michelle Obama has in previous birthday posts hailed her husband as “my favorite dance partner” and “the man who always makes me proud.”
She’s also lightheartedly poked fun at his greying hair:
