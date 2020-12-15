Former President Barack Obama poked fun at President Donald Trump’s baseless and racist birther attacks on him in a preview of an interview that will air in full on Tuesday’s episode of “The Daily Show.”

In the teaser clip released online Monday, host Trevor Noah asked Obama if he’d “be more careful going forward about who you roast.”

“You roasted Donald Trump, he ran for president, you roasted Kanye West, he ran for president,” noted Noah. “So, I don’t know if you’ve noticed, but you have an ability to inspire people to run for the highest office in the land with some of the jokes you tell about them.”

“I should roast people I admire more. I’ll start roasting you man. Who knows?” Obama responded to the South Africa-born comedian.

Then came the trolling of Trump:

“Although you weren’t born here, so. But, look, I was able to get away with it apparently. Who knows?” said Obama, with a wry smile and chuckle.

Check out the preview clip here: