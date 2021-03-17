Obama Calls For End To Anti-Asian Violence After Shootings At Massage Spas

“This could have been significantly worse,” Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said Wednesday morning at a news conference. “It is very likely that there would have been more victims.”

Long told police he had “sexual addiction” issues and targeted the spas to “take out that temptation,” said Capt. Jay Baker, spokesman for the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.

Although investigators stopped short of declaring the attacks a hate crime, violence against Asian Americans has been on the rise since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

“Yesterday’s shooting are another tragic reminder that we have far more work to do to put in place commonsense gun safety laws and root out the pervasive patterns or hatred and violence in our society,” Obama said in his statement. “Michelle and I pray for the victims, their families, everyone grieving these needless and devastating killings―and we urge meaningful action that will save lives.”