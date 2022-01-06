Obama: Jan. 6 Insurrection Exposed Fragility Of America

Former President Barack Obama said Thursday that the Jan. 6 insurrection “made it clear just how fragile the American experiment in democracy really is.”

On the first anniversary of the attack, the 44th president said in a statement on Twitter that “our democracy is at a greater risk today” than it was one year ago, and chastised political leaders “willing to fabricate lies and cast doubt on the results of free and fair elections.”

One year ago, a violent attack on our Capitol made it clear just how fragile the American experiment in democracy really is. Here’s my statement on what the anniversary means, and what we need to do today. pic.twitter.com/9rjbjPLwLH — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 6, 2022

Former President Jimmy Carter also shared concern for democracy in an op-ed published in The New York Times on Wednesday.

“Without immediate action, we are at genuine risk of civil conflict and losing our precious democracy,” Carter wrote. “Americans must set aside differences and work together before it is too late.”

President Joe Biden on Thursday denounced Donald Trump and fellow Republicans whose “shadow of lies” provoked the insurrection, and urged Americans to “decide what kind of nation we are going to be.”