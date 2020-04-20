The Michael Jordan-Chicago Bulls documentary “The Last Dance” premiered on ESPN Sunday, giving a sports-starved nation a bit of cheek.
The series interviewed former President Barack Obama, and an on-screen graphic referred to him simply as “former Chicago resident.”
Director Jason Hehir explained previously to The Athletic that the 10-part documentary’s subject titles were meant to emphasize specific connections to the players.
Thus, Obama, who rose through the political ranks in Chicago while Jordan was a Bulls star, was given his less-decorated designation (as was former President Bill Clinton, who was called “former Arkansas governor” because he discussed ex-Bull Scottie Pippen’s days at the University of Central Arkansas.)
People on Twitter got a kick out of it.