CORONAVIRUS

Barack Obama Takes A Not-So-Subtle Swipe At Donald Trump's Coronavirus Response

Obama highlighted the lack of a "coherent national plan" to tackle the pandemic in a thinly-veiled dig at Trump.

Former President Barack Obama joined in with the growing chorus of criticism being leveled at President Donald Trump over his administration’s slow and sloppy response to the coronavirus crisis, commenting on Twitter about the lack of “a coherent national plan to navigate this pandemic.”

Obama did not mention Trump by name in his tweet Wednesday in which he pointed out how “states like Massachusetts are beginning to adopt their own public health plans to combat this virus––before it’s too late.”

But for many tweeters, it was crystal clear who Obama’s ire was toward:

For weeks, Trump and his administration (buoyed by Fox News’ most-watched personalities including Sean Hannity) initially downplayed the threat of the contagion that has now killed more than 47,000 people nationwide. The U.S. is now the epicenter of the virus, with almost 850,000 confirmed cases.

Trump has also used his daily coronavirus task force briefings to hype unproven cures and attack journalists, while also trying to blame the Obama administration.

Obama last month similarly criticized Trump over his pandemic response with the tweet below, urging voters to “demand better of our government.”

RELATED...

A HuffPost Guide To Coronavirus
 
HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Politics and Government Barack Obama Coronavirus Covid 19
CONVERSATIONS