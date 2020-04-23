Barack Obama Takes A Not-So-Subtle Swipe At Donald Trump's Coronavirus Response

Former President Barack Obama joined in with the growing chorus of criticism being leveled at President Donald Trump over his administration’s slow and sloppy response to the coronavirus crisis, commenting on Twitter about the lack of “a coherent national plan to navigate this pandemic.”

Obama did not mention Trump by name in his tweet Wednesday in which he pointed out how “states like Massachusetts are beginning to adopt their own public health plans to combat this virus––before it’s too late.”

But for many tweeters, it was crystal clear who Obama’s ire was toward:

While we continue to wait for a coherent national plan to navigate this pandemic, states like Massachusetts are beginning to adopt their own public health plans to combat this virus––before it's too late. https://t.co/Eb2Hz8H8vU — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 22, 2020

For weeks, Trump and his administration (buoyed by Fox News’ most-watched personalities including Sean Hannity) initially downplayed the threat of the contagion that has now killed more than 47,000 people nationwide. The U.S. is now the epicenter of the virus, with almost 850,000 confirmed cases.

Trump has also used his daily coronavirus task force briefings to hype unproven cures and attack journalists, while also trying to blame the Obama administration.

Obama last month similarly criticized Trump over his pandemic response with the tweet below, urging voters to “demand better of our government.”

We've seen all too terribly the consequences of those who denied warnings of a pandemic. We can't afford any more consequences of climate denial. All of us, especially young people, have to demand better of our government at every level and vote this fall. https://t.co/K8Ucu7iVDK — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) March 31, 2020