Barack Obama is down with Drake wanting to play him in the film about his life.

And on Friday’s broadcast of “The Tonight Show,” the former president shared a tip that could boost the Canadian rapper’s performance (if it happens).

“Well, apparently, based on all the people who do the imitations of me, the key is to talk really slowly,” Obama told host Jimmy Fallon.

“And… the… slower… the more… strange pauses there are… in your speech,” he lightheartedly added.

Drake expressed his desire to play Obama back in 2010.

“I hope somebody makes a movie about Obama’s life soon because I could play him,” the musician told Paper. “That’s the goal.

I watch all the addresses. Anytime I see him on TV, I don’t change the channel, I definitely pay attention and listen to the inflections of his voice. If you ask anyone who knows me, I’m pretty good at impressions.”

Obama, in an interview with Complex News on Tuesday, described Drake as a “talented, talented brother” who would have “my household’s stamp of approval. I suspect Malia and Sasha would be just fine with it.”