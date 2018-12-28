Politics

Former President Barack Obama Shares His Favorite Books, Movies And Music Of 2018

He made his annual list "to highlight talented authors, artists, and storytellers – some who are household names and others who you may not have heard of before.”
Marina Fang

Culture and National Reporter, HuffPost

Continuing an annual tradition from his presidency, former President Barack Obama on Friday shared a list of his favorite books, movies and music of 2018.

“It gives me a moment to pause and reflect on the year through the books, movies, and music that I found most thought-provoking, inspiring, or just plain loved,” he wrote on Facebook. “It also gives me a chance to highlight talented authors, artists, and storytellers – some who are household names and others who you may not have heard of before.”

Obama’s picks reflect a diverse array of interests and spotlight many works by artists of color.

But his favorite book of the year should come as no surprise: former first lady Michelle Obama’s smash hit memoir Becoming — “obviously my favorite!” he wrote. Earlier this fall, he joined her during her book tour, making a surprise appearance at Washington’s Capital One Arena.

Check out all of Obama’s picks below.

