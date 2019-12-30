Obama Voted 'Fleabag' Top Show Of 2019, Fans Freak Over Him Watching THAT Scene

“Fleabag” fans were in a frenzy over the weekend after former President Barack Obama announced that the show was among his favorites in 2019... which means he obviously saw the scene where the main character masturbates to him, right?

On Sunday, Obama released his roundup of his favorite movies and TV shows, which included the second season of the BBC show.

Next up are my favorite movies and TV shows of 2019. Of course, there’s also American Factory, a film from our own production company, Higher Ground, that was recently shortlisted for an Oscar. Here’s the full list: pic.twitter.com/PEcgwotcxm — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 29, 2019

Shortly after the list made the rounds on social media, fans realized that Obama actually makes an appearance of sorts in the show’s pilot.

In a salacious scene, Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s character, Fleabag, watches Obama give this speech on her laptop in bed and masturbates to said speech. So, if Obama loved the second season so much, he must’ve seen that saucy moment with his cameo.

Once people made this connection, Twitter went wild:

ok i'm gonna try to be calm about this but doesn't the Fleabag pilot have a scene where she MASTURBATES TO AN OBAMA SPEECH pic.twitter.com/py7I5FVI6T — Tony Tulathimutte (@tonytula) December 29, 2019

i am crying that obama watches fleabag and has now watched a posh british woman wank over him https://t.co/OT3MDoP9zH — kav 🗑 (@Kav_Kaushik) December 29, 2019

Obama watches Fleabag.



Presuming he's also seen Series 1 this means he's watched a woman wanking off to one of his speeches.



It's things like this why I have Twitter. https://t.co/yqjcYOEGLB — Rachel Griffiths (@sunflowersutra1) December 29, 2019

Obama really watched fleabag when there’s a whole ass scene of fleabag masturbating and watching him giving a speech pic.twitter.com/lITiLeiuJ2 — Ben Platt is THAT B*tch (@prayyoucatchme_) December 29, 2019

Not enough people are talking about how this means that Barack Obama definitely knows that Fleabag opened with PWB masturbating to him. — Dyan Flores (@dyancflores) December 29, 2019

So does this mean that Obama watched the first season of Fleabag, in which Fleabag masturbates to Obama? pic.twitter.com/qoAz2MA7SO — 𝔗𝔥𝔢 ℑ𝔪𝔭𝔬𝔰𝔱𝔯𝔢𝔰𝔰 ℜ𝔞𝔟𝔟𝔦𝔱𝔱 (@haveycavey) December 29, 2019

So this is why Obama likes Fleabag so much pic.twitter.com/2FHBIF2i9n — Lu (@abmisul) December 29, 2019

obama saying fleabag was one of his favorite shows of the year means that he watched phoebe waller-bridge masturbates to a speech of his and i think that's legendary — mark (@murderise) December 30, 2019