Barack Obama Shares Sweet Family Throwback Photo To Celebrate Fourth Of July

Former President Barack Obama wished Americans a “Happy Fourth of July” on Thursday when he tweeted a sweet throwback photo of his family.

He also used the post to mark daughter Malia’s 21st birthday.

“This is always a great day in the Obama family: a chance to celebrate America — and Malia’s birthday, too,” Obama wrote. “Hope all of you are able to get some time with friends, family and fireworks.”

Happy Fourth of July, everybody! This is always a great day in the Obama family: a chance to celebrate America—and Malia’s birthday, too. Hope all of you are able to get some time with friends, family, and fireworks. pic.twitter.com/Gn9kVCCnuf — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 4, 2019

During his two terms in office, Obama used Independence Day to honor military veterans and their families at the White House.

President Donald Trump, however, has hijacked the festivities in Washington, D.C., this year. Tanks will be stationed on the streets of the nation’s capital and military planes will fly overhead. Trump also plans to give a speech.

Obama’s wife, former first lady Michelle Obama, shared the same family photo on Instagram to mark Mother’s Day in May.

She used the image, which seems to have been taken during Obama’s presidency, to “shine a light on those women in our lives who may not be our mothers, but have nonetheless played an important role in nurturing us.”

