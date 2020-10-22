Obama Zings Fox News And Gets In A Dig At Trump At The Same Time

Former President Barack Obama called out Fox News on Wednesday for its gentle coverage of President Donald Trump. And he offered a perfect case in point from this week’s headlines: The revelation in The New York Times that Trump had a previously unknown bank account in China, and that he was paying taxes there when he’s paid little to no taxes here in the United States.

“Can you imagine if I had had a secret Chinese bank account when I was running for reelection?” Obama asked at a rally in Philadelphia. “You think Fox News might’ve been a little concerned about that? They would’ve called me Beijing Barry!”

Obama also noted the Times report that Trump paid just $750 in taxes during his first year in the White House.

“My first job was at a Baskin Robbins when I was 15 years old,” Obama said. “I think I might’ve paid more taxes that year working at dispensing ice cream.”