Barack Obama Stars In Lin-Manuel Miranda's 'Hamilton' Remix

Lin-Manuel Miranda wrapped his #Hamildrop series on a high note this week, enlisting former President Barack Obama for a new remix of the “Hamilton” showstopper, “One Last Time.”

Obama appears alongside “Hamilton” star Christopher Jackson and gospel singer BeBe Winans on “One Last Time (44 Remix),” which hit streaming services on Friday just after midnight.

The “44” in the track’s title no doubt refers to Obama, the 44th U.S. president. Though he’s showcased his vocal stylings before, his contribution to the remix is a spoken passage from George Washington’s 1796 farewell address.

Miranda, who hits the big screen Friday in Disney’s “Mary Poppins Returns,” has been releasing new content from Broadway’s “Hamilton” monthly since last year as part of his #Hamildrop series.

The first release was a new take on “Ben Franklin’s Song” by The Decemberists. Since then, featured artists have included Sara Bareilles, “Weird Al” Yankovic and “Dear Evan Hansen” star Ben Platt.

Miranda and Obama have been chummy for years. In 2009, the “Hamilton” composer and star debuted the song “Alexander Hamilton” from the show, then called “The Hamilton Mixtape,” as part of a poetry slam at the White House.

The Obamas hosted Miranda and other cast members from “Hamilton,” which was by then a hit on Broadway, at the White House again in March 2016 for a student workshop.

Miranda himself will reprise the role of Alexander Hamilton in a Puerto Rican production of “Hamilton,” slated to open in January.