Barack Obama Remembers Hank Aaron: 'One of The Strongest People I've Ever Met'

Former President Barack Obama paid tribute on Friday to baseball Hall of Famer Hank Aaron, who died at age 86.

Obama wrote on Twitter that the legendary athlete was “one of the best baseball players we’ve ever seen and one of the strongest people I’ve ever met.”

“Michelle and I send our thoughts and prayers to the Aaron family and everyone who was inspired by this unassuming man and his towering example,” Obama continued.

Aaron, who was born in Mobile, Alabama in 1934, battled racism and ongoing racist threats during a stellar baseball career. He is regarded as one of the best all-around players of the game. In 1974, as the nation watched, Aaron broke the most famous record in baseball, Babe Ruth’s 714 home runs. He finished his career with 755 home runs ― a record that stood for over three decades ― and in 1982, he was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

The Atlanta Braves, his longtime team, said in a statement Friday that Aaron died peacefully in his sleep, according to the Associated Press.

Obama, who served as the 44th president, released a longer statement about the baseball great who wore No. 44 later on Friday, writing that the racism Aaron faced during his career “didn’t stop him.”

“After breaking the home run record, he became one of the first Black Americans to hold a senior management position in Major League Baseball,” Obama wrote.

The former president also commended Aaron and his wife, Billye Aaron, for encouraging people to get the coronavirus vaccine. “For the rest of his life, he never missed an opportunity to lead — including earlier this month, when Hank and Billye joined civil rights leaders and got COVID vaccines,” Obama noted.

Many other Americans, including politicians and sports figures, joined Obama in publicly mourning Aaron on Friday.

Basketball legend Bill Russell wrote on Twitter that Aaron’s “contributions were much more than just baseball.”

Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.), who was sworn into office on Wednesday, tweeted that Aaron “broke records on the field, while also breaking barriers in the field of civil rights and human relations.”

Many others took to Twitter to mourn Aaron:

"Failure is a part of success. There is no such thing as a bed of roses all your life. But failure will never stand in the way of success if you learn from it." Hank Aaron. RIP Hank Aaron. God Bless. pic.twitter.com/39W9ZMqMQf — COMMON (@common) January 22, 2021

This photo was taken moments after Henry "Hank" Aaron's 3,000th career hit at Crosley Field in Cincinnati.



He was a legend on the field, a voice for civil rights, and a warrior for justice. pic.twitter.com/xlHMjTYxV7 — Sherrod Brown (@SenSherrodBrown) January 22, 2021

I remember watching this moment live. Vin Scully captured it perfectly. The sight of fans running onto the field and congratulating him between 2nd and 3rd base is stunning. And btw, that's Craig Sager in the long white trench coat meeting Aaron at home plate. RIP Hank Aaron. https://t.co/3uPOvAq2yY — Steve Kerr (@SteveKerr) January 22, 2021

The NAACP mourns the passing of Hank Aaron, Legendary Atlanta Brave and Major League Baseball record holder and a former member of the NAACP Board of Directors. https://t.co/L1MzZBWUpB — NAACP (@NAACP) January 22, 2021