Herschel Walker said on “Fox & Friends” Wednesday he’d pit his résumé against former President Barack Obama’s “any time of the day.” That would be the same Obama who became the first Black president of the United States after distinguished turns as a U.S. senator and civil rights attorney following Harvard Law School.
Walker, who Obama acknowledged was a great football player but said was unqualified for elected office, probably won’t be hurt by his stadium-sized ego.
Despite zero experience in government, nonsensical comments on issues, accusations of paying for two women to have abortions in contradiction of his anti-abortion platform, and reportedly lying about law enforcement jobs, Walker now holds a slim lead over Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in next week’s election, according to a New York Times poll.
But that doesn’t mean the internet forgives inflated self-worth.
