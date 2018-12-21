California Freeway Stretch Named ‘President Barack H. Obama Highway’

A section of a California freeway between Glendale and Pasadena has been named after former President Barack Obama.

Officials unveiled signs named “President Barack H. Obama Highway” in a portion of the Los Angeles-area freeway, State Route 134, on Thursday, the Associated Press reported.

Democratic state Sen. Anthony Portantino introduced the resolution, which was filed in September 2017, to designate a portion of the freeway to be renamed. It spans between State Route 2 and Interstate 210, The Pasadena Star-News reported.

“In recognition of President Barack Hussein Obama’s more than two decades of dedicated public service to the citizens of the United States and the State of California, it is fitting to designate a portion of State Route 134 in his honor,” the resolution read in part.

The resolution also paid tribute to Obama’s time as a student at Occidental College in Los Angeles. It noted that “donations from nonstate sources” would fund the measure.