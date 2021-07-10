Jazmine Sullivan Celebrates Making Barack Obama's 2021 Summer Playlist

Jazmine Sullivan is celebrating a shoutout from one of her many fans: former President Barack Obama.

The Philadelphia singer, who released her latest album “Heaux Tales” in January, on Saturday morning tweeted her excitement that Obama listed her song “Pick Up Your Feelings” as one of the tracks on his summer 2021 playlist.

“Y’all,” she wrote, with an emoji. “Thank you @BarackObama.”

Since his presidency, Obama has shared the songs he is listening to and the books he’s reading each summer. Besides Sullivan’s song, which the former president listed first, he also included “Good Days” by SZA, “Tumbling Dice” by The Rolling Stones and “Leave The Door Open” by Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak.

“With so many folks getting together with family and friends, there’s a lot to celebrate this summer,” he tweeted on Saturday. “Here’s a playlist of songs I’ve been listening to lately—it’s a mix of old and new, household names and emerging artists, and a whole lot in between.”

His playlist sparked a bit of conversation.

Artists who made the list, including H.E.R., celebrated the shoutout, while other Twitter users got a kick out of imagining Obama listening to “Astronaut in the Ocean” by rapper Masked Wolf.

“Crying at thinking of Obama singing along to astronaut in the ocean,” one person tweeted.

Others chimed in sharing similar sentiments:

I can’t unsee Barack Obama walking out to astronaut in the ocean 😂 pic.twitter.com/WgVI8jd1Mn — Laugh Entertainment (@Laughent21) July 10, 2021

There’s no way Obama out here listening to astronaut in the ocean bruh 😭 pic.twitter.com/YE9mbI6oLX — Flexy (@UziFlexy) July 10, 2021

Michelle when she see barack Obama try to Play Astronaut in the Ocean for the 10th time in a row pic.twitter.com/Bh1nyW1A3I — jw (@iam_johnw2) July 10, 2021