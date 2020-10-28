Barack Obama will appear on an upcoming episode of LeBron James’ HBO show “The Shop: Uninterrupted.” The four-time NBA champion called the former president’s appearance “an honor.”

James, who received his fourth finals MVP award after the Los Angeles Lakers won the 2020 NBA championship earlier this month, tweeted about Obama’s appearance on Tuesday while encouraging his followers to vote in the upcoming presidential election.

“My President giving us the perspective and motivation we need right now,” James tweeted about the show. “GO VOTE!!!”

Obama also tweeted about his appearance and shared a message about voting:

“In Miami this weekend, I dropped by The Shop to talk with @KingJames and @MavCarter about the NBA bubble, the racial justice movement, and what’s at stake over these next seven days,” he wrote.

He added, “Do not give up your power.”

Do not give up your power. Make a plan to vote: https://t.co/7zfJnABzx1 pic.twitter.com/2Gjf5L9avl — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 27, 2020

James co-hosts the show with his manager, Maverick Carter. In a video teasing Obama’s appearance, the former president can be seen talking to James via a video call and celebrating James’ championship win. (Prior to the pandemic, guests on “The Shop” would visit James for a conversation in a barbershop.)

“LeBron James ... one more ring, one more trophy,” Obama tells the NBA star in the clip.

Earlier this year, James helped launch More Than A Vote, a nonprofit led by athletes and public figures that is focused on combating voter suppression.

More Than A Vote teamed up with the NAACP Legal Defense Fund to recruit poll workers. Last month, both organizations announced that they had recruited 10,000 new poll workers.

Obama has been campaigning this week for his former vice president, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, and Biden’s vice presidential running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris.

The former president’s episode on “The Shop” airs on HBO Max on Friday at 9 p.m. Eastern.