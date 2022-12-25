Barack Obama Kisses Michelle Obama Under Mistletoe In Sweet Christmas Greeting

Barack Obama and Michelle Obama greeted Christmas with a kiss and a warm holiday message on Sunday.

In a throwback photo of the former POTUS planting a smooch on the cheek of the ex-FLOTUS under the mistletoe, Michelle wrote:

“As we get ready to wrap up this year and look to the next, let’s remember to reflect on our blessings and channel them into giving back and being kind to those around us.”

Obama posted his own Instagram wishes by sharing a photo of the couple with their daughters Sasha and Malia.

“Merry Christmas, everybody!” he wrote. “One of the best parts of the holiday season is getting to spend time with the special people in our lives. I hope you all have a wonderful and joyful Christmas.”

In the Christmas-message showdown of the most recent former presidents, Donald Trump went in a different direction.

Trump, whose responsibility for the Capitol insurrection was outlined in the final Jan. 6 committee report last week, wasn’t quite so jolly in a post on Truth Social.

“Merry Christmas to EVERYONE, including the Radical Left Marxists that are trying to destroy our Country, the Federal Bureau of Investigation that is illegally coercing & paying Social and LameStream Media to push for a mentally disabled Democrat over the Brilliant, Clairvoyant, and USA LOVING Donald J. Trump,” Trump wrote.

Former first lady Melania Trump opted for brevity. “Merry Christmas,” she wrote on Instagram with a greeting-card style image.