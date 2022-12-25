What's Hot

James Cameron Breaks Down How 'Avatar' Sequel Stacks Up To Superhero Films

'Nightmare Before Christmas' Star Discusses The Possibility Of A Sequel

Flight Attendant Pleads Guilty To Trying To Smuggle 3 Pounds Of Fentanyl On Plane

Republican Lawmaker Denounced Spending Bill, Then Things Got Awkward For Him

Kari Lake Loses Suit Over Her Defeat In Arizona Governor’s Race

Nancy Pelosi Questions If Kevin McCarthy Forgot Jan. 6 In Searing Remarks

Winter Storm Batters U.S. Power, Snarling Christmas Travel

Emmett Till And His Mother Posthumously Awarded Congressional Gold Medal

Santa Surfers Undeterred By Frigid Christmas Eve Weather Off Florida Coast

Harry And Meghan Call The Sun's Apology For Jeremy Clarkson Column A 'PR Stunt'

Jamie Raskin's Agatha Christie Takedown Of Donald Trump Is A Killer

A New Generation Hangs Out, Gets High, Taps Keg In 'That '90s Show' Trailer

Politics
Barack Obama ChristmasMichelle Obama

Barack Obama Kisses Michelle Obama Under Mistletoe In Sweet Christmas Greeting

The former president and first lady issued separate Yuletide wishes to mark the day.
Ron Dicker

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Barack Obama and Michelle Obama greeted Christmas with a kiss and a warm holiday message on Sunday.

In a throwback photo of the former POTUS planting a smooch on the cheek of the ex-FLOTUS under the mistletoe, Michelle wrote:

“As we get ready to wrap up this year and look to the next, let’s remember to reflect on our blessings and channel them into giving back and being kind to those around us.”

Obama posted his own Instagram wishes by sharing a photo of the couple with their daughters Sasha and Malia.

“Merry Christmas, everybody!” he wrote. “One of the best parts of the holiday season is getting to spend time with the special people in our lives. I hope you all have a wonderful and joyful Christmas.”

In the Christmas-message showdown of the most recent former presidents, Donald Trump went in a different direction.

Trump, whose responsibility for the Capitol insurrection was outlined in the final Jan. 6 committee report last week, wasn’t quite so jolly in a post on Truth Social.

“Merry Christmas to EVERYONE, including the Radical Left Marxists that are trying to destroy our Country, the Federal Bureau of Investigation that is illegally coercing & paying Social and LameStream Media to push for a mentally disabled Democrat over the Brilliant, Clairvoyant, and USA LOVING Donald J. Trump,” Trump wrote.

Former first lady Melania Trump opted for brevity. “Merry Christmas,” she wrote on Instagram with a greeting-card style image.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Ron Dicker - General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community